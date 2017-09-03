KOCHI: Nearly every day, hundreds of aspiring actors step into Mukesh Chabbra’s office in Mumbai hoping they land a lucky break in Bollywood. The casting director who shot to fame for selecting the stars in movies like Dangal, P K and Highway, is someone who believes in giving a break to new talents.

Mukesh, who was in Kochi recently, says he is glad the relevance of casting directors have grown and is happy that critics and directors are openly crediting them for the success of films too.

It was your choice to select the four girls who play the younger and older versions of Geeta and Babita Phogat in Dangal. You were also the man behind the making of Rajkumar Rao. Aren’t you in risky business, or afraid that sometimes your choices might affect the film?

Yes, it is risky. But, we leave no stone unturned. Even after you feel that you have selected the correct individual, you do workshops with the actors to bring out the best in them. Then, you cast them into the film after getting the director’s approval.

When did you get your major breakthrough?

The major breakthrough in casting came with Gangs of Wasseypur and Chillar Party which were both different genres, which apart from being critically acclaimed films also got rave reviews for it’s casting. Since then innumerable blockbusters have been credited to us like Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijan, PK, Highway, Tubelight, Kai Po Che, Rockstar etc. My company Mukesh Chabbra Casting Company has launched various successful new comers in the recent past including Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sheikh, Harshali Malhotra and many more.

Can you talk about how you go about finding the right actor for the specific film?

Each film has it’s own genre. I have assistants who are capable of handling a particular subject or a type of film. The casting process is a craft which requires a lot of detailing and patience. You have to deal with a whole range of people- young kids to elderly people and all this requires having very good interpersonal skills. You also need good memory to remember actors while casting for a particular film.

What are the challenges you face when you try to find the right talent?

First, we need to keep the casting as realistic as possible. So we have to cast actors from the roots of where the characters belong in the film, so that the dialect, the language and physical attributes are all authentic and the performance looks effortless. The way Indian cinema has transformed over the years, there is a role for every kind of actor.

Of course, you need to share a certain kind of chemistry with the director to know what you exactly need before venturing into casting faces. Can you talk about the chemistry that you share with them?

Yes it’s true. Half the job is done if you have perceived the notion of the director, his/her vision of the character. It’s extremely important to be on the same page and to share a comfort level with the director to understand exactly what they are looking for. It’s not just the looks, but small behavioral details are also taken into consideration while casting for roles. I have got the opportunity to work with the best of film makers of our times and I feel fortunate to have a mutual trust with each of them.

What are the latest projects you have taken up?

Some of the upcoming films are Aanand L Rai’s next with Shahrukh Khan, Super 30,Dragon and Kedarnath.