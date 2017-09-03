KOCHI: After 30 years of glorious service to the nation and participating in many rescue operations, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Varuna will begin its journey anew albeit under a new flag. The ship will be handed over to the Sri Lankan Coast Guard on Tuesday at a function at Naval Base, Kochi, in the presence of Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunge, Director General of Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

ICGS Varuna was commissioned into service on February 27, 1988, by the then Defence Minister K C Pant and was decommissioned last month (August 23).

The ship which began its service from Mumbai base port was later rebased to Kochi and has been training CG officers since commissioning.It had also been training Naval officers after its induction into the 1st Training Squadron in 2006. The ship has also participated in various operations at sea including anti-piracy, pollution response exercise and rescue operations anti-smuggling etc.

This is not the first time that a ship has been given to another country. INS Sarayu, a patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, was de-commissioned in 2010 and sold to Sri Lankan Navy where it served as SLNS Sayura. Similarly, INS Krishna, which ‘retired from service’ in 2012, first served as Royal Navy’s HMS Andromeda from 1968 to November 1994. It served as one of Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron Ships.

ICGS Varuna, since her commissioning was deployed for a total of 10,632 days, trained a total of 720 officers, saved 77 lives, total catch (Gold or contraband) Rs 92.56 crore, and visited 22 foreign ports.

The ship was named after Lord Varuna, the deity of water bodies and sea. ICGS Varuna reigned the seas for the last 30 years and is the golden glory of the Indian Coast Guard.

The dimensions of the ship:

Length : 74.10 m

Breadth : 11.40 m

Depth Moulded : 10.5 m

Displacement : 1,160 tonnes

GRT : 1,247 tonnes

NRT : 750 tonnes

Draught : 3.8 m

Varuna’s role as a training ship and later integration with the firsts training squadron.

“The aim of the ship has always been to provide quality training, fulfill all operational assignment entrusted, maintain optimal operational readiness at all times to accomplish all the tasks successfully. Since her commission, Varuna has been training the officers of Indian Coast Guard. The ship was charged with regular deployment and she carried out on the job training for all the Under Trainee Officers. On Dec 17, 2007, the ship was integrated with prestigious First Training Squadron. Since then she has participated in training 17 batches of Officers from Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard,” a release said.

Major Operations conducted by the Ship

The ship has also participated in various operations at sea including anti-piracy, pollution response exercises and operations, medical evacuation and repatriation, search and rescue operations. Some of the major accomplishments of ship are as follows:

(a) Capture of MV AI Khalidi –1989

On Dec 1, 1989 along the coast of Jakhau the ship apprehended MV AI Khalidi with ten Pakistani crew. The total catch of the dhow was Rs 28.42 crore worth of gold

(b) Contra Band Capture in 1991

The ship apprehended MV AI ‘Niamat’, AI ‘Sarah’ and AI ‘Jassar’ with more than 12 crore worth of gold and silver

(c) SAR of MV Asian Express 2013

On Jun 13, 2013, ship rescued 22 distressed crew members from a sinking vessel MV Asian Express under most daunting conditions.

The ship was awarded best SAR unit for the year

(d) SAR of MV AI Husaini 2013.

On Jun 20, 2013, ship rescued 16 crew members of MFB AI Husiani (13 Iranians and 03 Pakistani) facing extreme challenges and sea state 5-6