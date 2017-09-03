KOCHI: “Grandma”, I asked her as I rested my head on her lap:“How was Onam in your haleyon days?” She was running her fingers through the cluster of my hairs.She looked at my face, particularly on my eyes as if she was searching for a source of inspiration.Then she gazed at a distance. I could, even in my childhood innocence, notice the reminiscences of love in her wrinkled face.

She gave a long sigh.“Onam during my childhood was totally different. In all aspect it was lively; throbbing with serene naturality…..”She stopped for a while as if to recollect her experience.

“We girls and boys wandered around the pastures, uplands and causeways in search of flora and fauna.

Aneeta Thomas

There was no deforestation. Various varieties of flowers were available. We filled them in our flower bags…..”I started imagining; standing on her shoes. My memories too flew away like butterflies from flower to flower.The front courtyard of ancient house; leveled- up with cow dung paste. There was a small tent-like podium festooned with flowers and split tender coconut leaves. Three cone shaped idols of ‘Mahabali’ from ‘Atham’ (a star in the astral order- ten days prior to Onam) flower dises were displayed with the plucked flower in different colours and patterns, “Poovada”, a cake prepared with rice powder, jaggery, cardamom and few petals of flowers was offered to Mahabali as part of traditons.

“Arpoooo…. Irrooooo…….” The boys and girls would chant aloud to greet Maveli.

When Mahabali ruled the world people were all alike. They were all bound with a union of fraternity. No stealing, no perfidy, no false-hood. Having bathed in torrential rains for the past few months the nature smiled with bounteous harvest, flowers and vegetables.

Came Chingam, the month of Leo. Mahabali, the erstwhile emperor pays him yearly royal visit to Kerala. The three world were ruled by the Devas Dynasty (Suras) and the Dynasty rotationally. Both these communities were in tug-of -war for power.

Mahabali, though belong to the latter, his rule was unblemished. No poverty. No famine. No untimely death. No law-and -order situation.

“If things continue like this…” thought the Devas “there is no hope of our ruling the world. We have to sit permanently on the opposite bench”.

They put their heads together and devised a plan.

Lord Mahavishnu, the chief architect of fancy dress should camouflage into a dwarf and approach Mahabali seeking three feet measurement of land for meditation.

“Take it,” Mahabali, the chivalrous emperor agreed. With one foot Mahavishnu measured the Earth and the underneath world. With the second he conquered the heaven.

“Where is the place for third step?” Mahavishnu asked Mahabali , who humbly show down his centre-head.

Before being pushed down to the underneath world Mahabali implored:

“Lord, kindly permit to revisit my beloved subjects once a year.”

His request was granted! Thus Onam is the homecoming celebration of King Mahabali.

Sports and entertainment of various artifacts are included during Onam. Very sumptuous feast including pudding (payasam) and one or more pairs of new clothing to everyone.

Onam lasts for ten days where the old and young participate with equal enthusiasm. The major attraction of Onam celebration are ‘pookalam’, ‘vallamkali’, ‘onasadhya’,’onakalikal’, ‘pulikali’, ‘onapottan’, etc.

Onam has changed over the years. But the spirit of the season and colour of celebration remains the same. More than a celebration by individual household, it has become a celebration of society as a whole. Once Chingam begins, the festive mood begins and it is a time for Onam contests, onasadhya and pookalam. Even though keralites have changed and modes of Onam celebration have changed, still Onam is a festival that rejuvenates the inborn feelings of keralites.