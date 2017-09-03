KOCHI: The dark sky in the East was beginning to turn pale, dimming the distant shore lights. I stepped out onto the deck and proudly looked for the other two ships of my three-ship formation, trailing behind at one mile and two miles. But only two sets of typical warship lights could be seen in the darkness. As the sun hurtled towards us steadily dissolving the darkness westward, the last ship in the line became visible first. Three ships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron, INS Tir, INS Krishna, and CGS Varuna, were heading into the famous Colombo harbor on a routine visit.

This piece is about two entities, both that leave fond memories. The first is CGS Varuna, an efficient, smart ship, commissioned in 1988, which in 2007, became a part of the First Training Squadron of the Indian Navy, a group of ships meant to teach Naval and Coast Guard Officers their first lessons of life at sea. She has sailed with me to almost all Indian ports and several Indian Ocean ports. She is invincible. Naturally. She is named after none less than Lord Varuna, the lord of the seas.Whether it was the surging waters of the Yangon river, violent stretches of central Indian Ocean or any operational task, I have watched her excel in all. The second entity, is Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka and Sri Lankans are well known to most Naval and Coast Guard personnel. After all, the deep cultural, ethnic and economic ties between India and Sri Lanka go back many millennia. For the Navy and the Coast Guard, many decades of close interaction have gained many personal friends in each other’s country. Visiting Sri Lanka is like visiting home. In true military tradition, personal friendships are quickly revived and shared experiences fondly remembered, releasing an abundance of positive energy. My own personal experience of Tsunami relief work at Galle in 2005, as the Commanding Officer of INS Taragiri, and the subsequent good fortune of meeting the President of Sri Lanka in a thanks giving function, is hard to forget.

CGS Varuna was decommissioned at Kochi on 23 Aug 17, with much useful life left in her. The rest of her glorious life will be spent serving the Sri Lankan Coast Guard, from September 5. The Sri Lankan Coast Guard has taken the first step in absorbing big assets and they have chosen well. In a true mariner style, I wish Varuna fair winds, following seas and many fathoms of water under her keel. Best wishes also to the Sri Lankan Coast Guard and the country, which is divided from us by water, but united through bonds of steel.

— Commodore G Prakash