KOCHI: According to Francis Buchanan Hamilton, the Scottish physician who made significant contributions as a geographer, zoologist and botanist while living in India, the best time to buy pepper from Kerala was before Onam. The reason was simple. They used to sell it at low prices to celebrate the festival. This sheds light on the celebration and the importance given to it by our early generations. One of the early evidence to this was found from Thiruvattuvaya Shiva temple near Tiruvalla. The edict which refers to the Onam celebration dates back to 1100 AD. An edict at a temple in Kottathala in the same period also testifies to the point that Onam was celebrated even from those times.



During the Chera rule, the festival - which was more ritualistic - was observed for 28 days from Thiruvonam in Karkkidakam to Thiruvonam in Chingam. All the local chieftains under the ruler had to come to Thrikkakkara temple to perform the annual ritual in turns. Till the formation of Kerala, when the government started celebrating Onam officially, the main parade in connection with Onam was the Athachamayam from Tripunithura. Though it was up to Thrikkakkara in the early days, it was stopped in course of time.



According to historians, the vassals would bring offerings, the crops, to the landlord on Uthradam - the day before Thiruvonam - and they will be given a sumptuous meal on the same day. Persons from all castes and religions under a landlord attended this feast. It mutated into a secular celebration mainly due to a prominent section in the Christian community which welcomed some customs and rituals of the land without their belief being compromised.



Hence, lighting a lamp, sandal paste on the forehead or having a vegetarian meal was not objectionable. The Muslim community, mainly confined to the northern part of the state, also took the festival in the right spirit. Many Muslim families, as a mark of respect to the Hindu brethren, tried to have a vegetarian meal on the Thiruvonam day. All of the area coming under Malabar, Kochi and Travancore, except the northern Malabar region, used to have vegetarian sadya for Onam. Non-vegetarian food was allowed in areas north of Korappuzha or Elathur river. However, they stayed away from taking beef. Among the tribal community, only the Kurichias and Kanis had the celebration on the Thiruvonam day as most other tribes had it on another day.The commercialisation in all fields has influenced Onam celebration too. Hence, it has transformed to a festival for marketing every thing than being a festival of harvest.

