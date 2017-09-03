KOCHI:Treat yourself to some groovy numbers this Onam as six popular bands are ready to take over Manaveeyam Veedhi, city’s cultural corridor, on Avittam day. Black Letters, All the Fat Children, Thakara, Aswekeepsearching, Vidwan and Pathayam are the bands all set to rock the third edition of Uthradachithu on September 5 from 3 pm onwards. “It’s a one-day music festival, basically an event organised to promote indie music in the city,” says Rohit, show director.

Conceived as a multi-language, multi-genre festival, the motto of Uthradachinthu is to take original independent music to masses. “We want to make it accessible to the public like commercial music,” says Rohit. He adds that each band has been selected keeping in mind the diverse character of the show. Sharath Narayan, Sarang Menon, Arjun Radhakrishnan and Akash Chacko are the members of Black Letters, a Bangalore-based Alternative band. The band started off with songs of Alternative Metal genre before moving on to Old School Rock and Roll and Post Grunge music. “We wanted bands with quality, original music,” he adds.

All The Fat Children is a three piece band that consists of Eben Johnson on guitar and vocals, Vickram Kiran on bass and vocals and Sachin Savio Dane on drums. “The band has a spate of popular numbers like Shut up and dance, My Favorite Heartbreaker and Pimple Disco to their credit and has 30 original compositions to their credit,” he says.

Thakara, another Bangalore-based band breezed to the scene with peppy numbers like Podi Pene and Puttu Pattu in 2012. Pune-based aswekeepsearching has vocalist/guitarist Uddipan Sarmah, guitarist/keyboardist Shubham Gurung, bassist Bob Alex and drummer Gautam Deb as members. They launched Khwaab, their first full-length release in 2015 and the four-piece band has performed in renowned music festivals including all three editions of the NH7 Weekender. They have also taken their music to stages like Petersburg Opera House and the Red Concert Hall in Moscow.

The music of Vidwan, the Indian Folk Electronic ensemble from Kochi, is inspired by many genres from across the world. Pathayam, the only city-based band in the lineup, is returning to the scene after a break. “It was a very active band earlier, but was missing from the circuit for a while. In the event we are launching it back with a new singer Sunil Mathai who has sung in films like Kammattipadam,” says Rohit.