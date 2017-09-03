KOCHI: Many of us think about joining a business but only a few think about taking that risk. Divya Rangenahalli, CEO and founder of Media Connect, a public relations firm has made a name for herself through her startup.

Divya, says she had a humble beginning. She used to help her father till land when she was a young girl. Today, she has more than seven years of experience and expertise in advising upper echelon corporate managers, top companies, hospitals, educational institutions and political parties. “ I never thought I would be able to match my steps with the city where I would be at a position to offer job to others,” said Divya.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur had to face several language barriers, especially since she had completed most of her schooling and college years in Kannada-medium. New language and a new place didn’t deter Divya’s efforts in chalking out her own path. Her urge to do something on her own, forced Divya to chalk out her own career.

Media Connect today has grown into a 12-member team which deals with different fields such as commerce, poilitics, medical. “This requires a lot of travelling. This also brought me in touch with many new people,” says Divya. Her ideas and vision helped many of her clients bag national awards. She has diversified her company into various coordinates-event management, advertising, portfolio management, image management, film production, documentary making and so on.

The startup, Media Connect conducted a fashion show in JD institute of Fashion Technology Kochi. “We have organised shows in Kochi and plan to do more in the future,” she said. Her aim is to provide employment to those girls who hail from villages or want to create their own name without anyone’s support. “I know all the struggles I have faced in my life and it is not an easy world out there especially when people know that you are all alone. However, my determination and discipline helped me to achieve what I am today. So, I have decided to dedicate my life in uplifting all those women who have treaded the road less travelled. I hope that my life will be meaningful if I am able to create an example in many more women like me,” said Divya.