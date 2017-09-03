KOCHI:Buoyed by the success of responsible tourism project launched in select locations in the state, the government has decided to implement it in all the 14 districts. The state government will soon form a Responsible Tourism mission to facilitate the expansion.

The state government is making conscious efforts to ensure the projects are people-friendly and stand for the development of the rural areas, poverty deprecation, and women empowerment. The destinations selected for Responsible Tourism plan are those which have the backwaters, sea, wildlife, heritage and are endowed with unique natural beauty.

The scheme is being implemented with the primary objective of ensuring extra income for agricultural laborers, traditional industrial workers, and marginalized communities in these areas. It also aims to give equal importance to the social-environmental parity.

With the initiation of Responsible Tourism Mission in the state, the seven tourism centers Kumarakom, Kovalam, Thekkady, Vythiri and Ambalavayal in Wayanad, Bekal, Kumbalangi, where the project was launched in two phases in 2008 and 2012, will get a new outlook and focus. Vocational training will be provided to at least 50,000 local natives as part of the project. The government also plans to create 1,50,000 jobs in the tourism sector through Responsible Tourism Mission, said a senior officer in the Tourism Department.

This year, as a part of Responsible Tourism, at least 20 Village Life Experience Packages will be opened. It has been proven that village tourism packages attract a lot of tourists because they provide a conventional experience of rope-making, handloom, earthenware and toddy tapping.

This year in connection with the work in the ecological area, the prime focus will be on the formation of a scientific system of waste disposal. As a part of this, projects will be undertaken under the guidance of Responsible Tourism to clean both Vembanad and Shastamkotta Lakes said the officer in charge of the project.

Generating revenue

Through the responsible tourism project the seven tourist destinations where the project was launched, have earned considerable revenue than other centres

Kumarakom -Rs 5.5 cr

Thekkadi - Rs 6.1 cr

Kovalam - Rs 1.5 cr

Wayanad - Rs 2.5 cr

Bekal - Rs 14 lakh

Kumbalangi -Rs 12 lakh

A total of Rs 15 crore was generated by the corresponding local residents and communities in the area

The department has incurred an expense Rs 5.93 crore for implementing the project

1,206 residents were given professional training in various jobs at the respective destinations and many of them have now become successful entrepreneurs

Today there are 1,570 families who benefit directly from this project and 3,700 families who are passive beneficiaries