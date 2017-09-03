KOCHI: The lightweight, soft-sounding idakka is so handy a percussion instrument one feels more women should master it and perform Sopana Sangeetham at the deity’s doorsteps. Though menstrual period, during which women are denied entry into temples, stopped many of them from learning the genre, the general perception has been female singers are not greatly encouraged when it comes to rendering near the main shrine. There is a visible change as a few women, who have crossed the 50-year mark, are venturing into the maledominated field to perform Sopana Sangeetham outside temples.

Lalitha

Narayanan

‘‘Traditionally, we are not allowed to sing to the accompaniment of idakka outside the sanctum sanctorum which is the dream of every woman. Since age-old customs prevent women from rendering it inside the temple, these women are focusing on performing outside temples," said 66-year-old Lalitha Narayanan, a disciple of Pallassana Chandra Marar, an exponent of the art for m, from Tripunithura. Chandra Marar teaches six women, mostly aged but, interestingly like several others, he too is for keeping the tradition of singing Sopana Sangeetham with male artists.

“ALTHOUGH I’ve been teaching women, I’ll never say they should be allowed to perform inside the temple as it’s simply against the tenets of tantric rituals and practices in Kerala,” Chandra Marar told Express. Kallekulangara Achuthankutty Marar, another maestro, echoed Chandra Marar’s view.“Kerala has always honoured talented artists, be it males or females. But that doesn’t mean women should be allowed to perform near the sanctum sanctorum as it’s against the tantric tradition set by Parasurama.

Let these women excel outside the world of temple,” said Achuthankutty Marar. A group of 10 women, who are learning the art form’s nuances at another temple in Thrikkakkara, are looking exactly for that.“We’re learning it with great devotion. Since we aren’t allowed to perform inside temples, we look to hold programmes outside. We’ve staged a few of them already at the invitation of various committees,” said a member of the group.

Neena Warrier, a Palakkad-based female artist who performed Sopana Sangeetham inside a temple at Neendakara in Kollam with the permission of the temple committee, was optimistic about a change.“I can say without doubt women who learn this branch of music will definitely dream of performing before the deity they love. I hope more women will be given the chance,” said Neena. Njeralathu Harigovindan, son of Rama Poduval who greatly popularised Sopana Sangeetham in Kerala, said, “The Temple Entry Proclamation had thrown open the doors of temples to all people. Now it’s time to learn to get outside the temples. If these womenfolk really love Sopana Sangeetham, they should go out to the streets or the outside world to perform. Only then will it thrive and society get the best out of it,” said Harigovindan.

Song & singers

Idakka is customarily played as accompaniment to Sopanam music during rituals just outside the sanctum

sanctorum at temples

Customarily, the practitioners are from the templeallied Ambalavasi communities such as rar, Poduval or castes like Panickar and Kurup, etc