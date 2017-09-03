Youth dies after being hit by train in Kochi
By Express News Service | Published: 03rd September 2017 09:43 AM
KOCHI: A 24-year-old man died after being hit by a train while crossing the rail track to reach the platform at Aluva railway station. Mukesh, hailing from Kollam, had got down from a train and was crossing the track to reach platform number two when he was hit by the Gurvayoor Passenger. The body will be handed over to the relatives after conducting an autopsy.