KOCHI: Following a short break, the bullion smuggling rackets have roared back to life to milk the soaring demand for the yellow metal during the festive season and the windfall on account of the slump in global bullion prices. This has been borne out by the 12 gold seizures made by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence(DRI) from Nedumbassery and Calicut Airports in the last one month. The total quantity of gold thus seized came to a hefty 21 kg.

Add to it the gold impounded by the Customs Department, and the quantity of yellow metal seized in the last one month from Calicut and Nedumbassery Airports surpassed 45 kg, according to a DRI officer. The spurt in gold smuggling cases is attributed to the windfall resulting from the fluctuation in bullion prices worldwide. “Globally, the price of gold has been in free fall for the last several months. However, its price has remained stable in India.

This is the best opportunity for the smugglers to rake in the moolah. This is why even at the risk of getting caught smugglers are bringing in gold,” said a DRI officer. Similarly, the Customs officers believe the demand for gold during the festive season, especially during Onam, is another reason for the rise in the number of smuggling cases. “In majority of the cases, the gold was brought in for Kozhikode and Malappuram-based gangs to be supplied to jewellers in the two districts. This is also the marriage season and hence a boom time for jewellery business in Kerala,” a Customs officer said. Earlier, there was a lull in gold smuggling following the arrests of several persons caught trying to smuggle in gold through the

airports.

Woman held with 1.5 kg of gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday arrested a woman passenger at the Cochin International Airport Ltd(CIAL) and recovered 1.5 kg of gold worth `46 lakh from her. Rasina, 26 of Nilambur in Malappuram worked as carrier for a Malappuram- based gold smuggling racket, according to the DRI officers. She had arrived on an early morning Jet Airways flight from Doha. “The accused had concealed 13 gold bars inside her inner wear .

We got a tip-off on the smuggling gang and during the checking at the airport counter, the accused was intercepted and the gold bars were recovered,” a DRI officer said. After interrogating the accused, the DRI received information on the gang involved in the case. She has since been released on bail. “The accused had travelled to West Asia on several occasions as a ‘carrier’ for the gang. She recently visited Dubai, Doha and Sharjah.

We suspect these journeys were made for smuggling in gold bars. She was offered a good amount as remuneration for smuggling in the gold. We are tracking down the other members of the gang,” he said. The gold smuggling gangs often use women as carriers. There had been cases in which air hostesses were found to be smuggling in gold from the UAE. However, security agencies have deployed women squads in airports to frisk woman passengers.

