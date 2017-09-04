The Fire and Rescue Service personnel removing boxes containing chemicals from a factory which was gutted in a fire accident at the Kinfra Park in Kalamassery on Sunday | K SHIJITH

KOCHI: A major fire broke out at a paint manufacturing unit functioning at the Kinfra Park near Kalamassery on Sunday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said the inferno was sighted inside the factory building around 9 am. Two fire force personnel - Sarath and Mukesh- suffered minor injuries in the operation. Raw materials and finished goods were gutted.

The cause of the fire and extent of loss are yet to be ascertained, according to the officers. The firefighters had to battle the blaze for nearly an hour before they managed to douse the leaping flames.

“The company’s security guard first spotted the plume of smoke billowing from the factory building. On being alerted, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to put out the fire. However, the entire paint manufacturing unit was gutted,’’ officers said.