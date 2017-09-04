KOCHI: To enhance enforcement activities to prevent retailers from fleecing customers, the Legal Metrology Department will introduce a fleet of mobile laboratories across the state. A proposal for launching the mobile laboratories has been submitted to the government for the final nod and the paperwork in this regard is expected to be completed soon.

R Ram Mohan, deputy controller, Central Zone, Legal Metrology, said the mobile laboratory would help effective enforcement of metrology laws. “The mobile laboratory will have various equipment, including an advanced weighing machine required for conducting inspections at shops and retail houses. The vehicle will also have a computer on which the paperwork for registering cases can be completed at the spot itself.

Currently, the officers have to return to their offices for registering a case if an irregularity is found during inspections at retail shops,” he said. Once the government gives its final sanction, the tender proceedings will begin. “Initially, the Legal Metrology wing in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts will be equipped with mobile laboratories. Later, it will be extended to other districts as well,” said an officer.

14 complaints

With Onam festival sales picking up pace, the Legal Metrology squads became active across the state from Thursday. In the first two days alone, the department had received 14 complaints in Ernakulam district and four cases were registered. As many as two special squads and a help desk are functioning in Ernakulam. A case was registered against a shop for not adhering to the GST norms. Similarly, cases were registered against retailers for selling cigarettes at a high price. The squads are conducting inspections at special markets to check irregularities in weighing machines. The squads will be active until Tuesday. Any complaint can be registered with Legal Metrology Department help desk.