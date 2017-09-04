KOCHI: THE passenger services of Kochi Metro will start only from 8 am till September 7. The delayed schedule is for ensuring smooth commissioning of the signalling system. The services will start at the usual time - 6 am - from September 8.

“The delayed services will continue on September 5, 6 and 7 as the testing of the signalling system is continuing. The services will only start at 8am on these three days. The public are requested to bear with us in the larger interests of the Kochi Metro Rail project.

Since the passenger traffic is minimal during 6- 8 am we hope this will not affect passenger convenience significantly,” according to a KMRL statement. The agency is planning to extend Kochi Metro’s operations till Maharaja’s College by early October before the FIFA Under-17 World Cup kicks off. Technical tests have to be conducted on the signalling systems along the entire stretch from Aluva to Maharaja’s College before commencement of the Metro’s full-scale operations.