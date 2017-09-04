KOCHI: THE government will soon introduce new tourism projects on the Vypeen-Munambam stretch to develop it as a top tourist destination, S Sarma MLA has said. “The government has already approved several tourism projects on the stretch. The area has huge tourism potential. The government will introduce new projects to make it popular among the tourist destinations in the state,” he said. The MLA had on Saturday inaugurated the renovated fish farm and aqua tourism centre at Njarackkal.

The government has already approved and allocated funds for developing the beach corridor from Vypeen to Munambam. The tenders for developing the oceanarium will be invited in October. A mangroves park will be developed at Mallipuram. Similarly, HADCO and ASR are planning to launch tourism projects to tap the potential of the coastal area on the stretch.

The government has appointed an agency to prepare the master plan for developing tourism on this stretch, he said. The renovated aqua tourism centre at Njarackkal was thrown open to the tourists from Sunday. A children’s park has been set up as part of the renovation work. Matsyafed has arranged facility to provide fresh fish at cheap rates at the centre. The entry ticket will be R200 per person. The ticket charge for children under 12 years is R100. The tourists can enjoy boating and free food, which will include a welcome drink and ice cream, inclusive in the entry ticket.