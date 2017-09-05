KOCHI:Doctors at a city hospital gave a lease of life to a degree student by reconstructing his face, which had got badly disfigured in an accident. Ajay Ghosh, a first-year degree student of Government College, Kuthattukulam suffered severe injuries on his face in a road accident that happened at Ramamngalam.

The surgery, which lasted eight hours, was performed by a team comprising Dr George, Dr Asha Ciriac and Dr Gopinath at Specialist’s Hospital. Ajay, son of E K Kumaran, a daily wage labourer; met with the accident while riding pillion on the scooter of his friend while returning from college. His friend lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid a pothole. The vehicle slammed into an electric pole, throwing Ajay from the scooter. He sustained severe injuries on his face when he landed face down on the road. Ajay was admitted to Kolencherry Medical College. His jaw bone, gum, lips, face, and skull got severely damaged. He was later shifted to Specialist’s Hospital for advanced treatment on August 19, 2017. The patient’s face was reconstructed in hours-long surgery by the plastic surgeons.