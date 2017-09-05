KOCHI: With the Kerala Infrastructure Fund Board (KIFFB) giving its nod for the twin flyovers, at Vyttila and Kundannoor, the hope for the commencement of works of the much-anticipated projects this year has brightened. The projects were at a standstill due to the administrative delays. However, the KIIFB, at a meeting held recently, accorded sanctions for the projects. According to the authorities concerned, the tenders for the construction of Kundannoor Flyover will be floated soon.

However, for Vyttila Flyover, the existing design needs rectification and tender proceedings will only begin after the redesigning. For the Vyttila Flyover, the cost of construction will be Rs 84 crore while for Kundannoor Flyover, the estimated cost has been pegged at Rs 82 crore. Once the works begin, it is expected the two six lane flyovers will be ready for commissioning in 18 months. The construction of Kundannoor flyover has been already entrusted with the Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK). If everything goes as per the plan, the construction of Vyttila Flyover can be launched by October. The PWD wing of NHAI will invite tenders for the Vyttila Flyover.

The railway crossing at Atlantis. A RoB will solve the traffic congestion at this

junction  Albin Mathew

However, a time bound implementation of the project is necessary since a delayed schedule will add to traffic congestion during the construction works. It is estimated that nearly 1.25 lakh vehicles pass through Vyttila and Kundannoor junctions every day. At present during peak hours, the vehicles have to wait for hours in long queues at the signals at both the junctions.

Proposals for the construction of four flyovers, a key demand of Ernakulam district, to decongest the busiest junctions on the National Highway had been doing rounds. These junctions were Edappally, Palarivattom signal, Vyttila, and Kundannoor. Of the proposed projects, the Edappally and Palarivattom flyovers have been already opened to the traffic. The previous UDF government had obtained clearance from the NHAI to take forward the flyover projects at Vyttila and Kundannoor, which were originally scheduled to be commissioned in September 2017, after facing several hurdles. Though the NHAI did not support the government’s proposal to take up the flyover projects in the toll-free model, it accorded sanction later.

The State Finance Department opposed the government’s decision to carry out the Rs 165 crore project using its own funds, citing financial crisis and the huge liability. Though the official inauguration of the construction was held, the work could not be started due to lack of funds.

When the LDF government came to power, they asked NHAI to undertake the work, which the latter did not accept. Later, a public litigation was filed in the Kerala High Court, following which the state government changed its stance. It later included the project under KIIFB.

Lack of funds mar Atlantis RoB

Atlantis RoB, which was mooted almost 15 years ago, will open a parallel corridor to Ernakulam South RoB. However, lack of funds for land acquisition has become a major hurdle in executing the project. The construction cost for the RoB is estimated at Rs 25 crore. But, in order to acquire land for the project more than Rs 100 crore will be required. The previous UDF government had allocated Rs 48 crore. Out of the total allocation, Rs 42 crore was used for acquiring land for the proposed R0B which will have a width of 22 metres. The present LDF government, in its state budget, had earmarked Rs 50 crore. It is under consideration of the Kerala Infrastructure Fund Board. The Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, which will be implementing the project, had already made it clear that it will be able to launch the construction activities only after completing land acquisition procedures.

