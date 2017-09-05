KOCHI: For Abhradita Maitra Banerjee, a Bengali musician, who has settled in the state for over 20 years, Kerala has become her home. The musician, who is also a grade ‘A’ artiste in All India Radio, shares how her experience of Onam has changed over the years.

She speaks about her ‘first’ Onam experience. “Though I was born and brought up in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, I had friends from many different states. Among them was a Christian Malayali girl, who had studied with me right from nursery. She used to bring food and curries from home. I remember how we used to pull her leg for her ‘coconut oil’ curries,” she said.

However, it was after settling in Kerala in 1996, where she celebrated Onam in the true sense of the word. “ My first Onasadya here was when our houseowner called us to his home for lunch,” she remembers.

However, she says the festive atmosphere in the state is quite different from how it is in her hometown. “In fact, when you have a festival in North India, the streets are crowded and the shops will be open throughout. But here, it is quite the opposite, and I had trouble getting used to this in the first few years here,” said the Hindustani vocalist.

But, now she has grown used to the pre-Onam rush and the quite celebrations after Thiru Onam. “I have gradually started enjoying the Onam celebrations, preferring to stay at home and enjoy the day.” For the Bengali, God’s Own Country and its culture has become part of her life. She says that her children who were born here regard Kerala as their home.

In the midst of all this, ‘Onam’ for her ushers in the memories of Durga Pooja, a festival celebrated with great pomp and glory in her state. Abhradita says, “There are many similarities between the two. For instance, people clean up their homes before the festival, preferring to buy anything new on the festive eve. Exchanging sarees and gifts are another ritual. Even many of the dishes are similar though ours are more towards a sweet flavour, like Mishti Doi,” she said.

Abhradita is someone who feels at ease wherever she goes. “Both my husband and I have had a cosmopolitan ubringing. Though both of us are Bengalis, he was born and brought up in Bhopal while I was from Raipur. We used to celebrate many different festivals and I think that makes it comfortable for us to mix with any crowd,” she said. The Hindusthani vocalist runs a school named ‘Mukthaangan’ and has also formed, along with a few of her students, a music band named ‘Shrishti’. The singer has also been part of music reality shows like ‘Gandharvasangeetham’ and ‘Patturumal’ as a judge.