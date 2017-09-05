KOCHI: There is a certain charm in hitting the waters on a kayak before sunrise or sunset. And for beginners, who have never tried their hand in the adventurous sport before, ‘Learn to Paddle’, an initiative by the Peddle and Paddle Club in Angamaly, could be the perfect opportunity to do so.

Arun Sebastian, one of the founders, launched the initiative with the aim to popularise the water sport in the district. “Water sports have generally found a footing in Kerala. However, kayaking still does not have many takers, mainly because of the lack of availability of kayaking boats or the presence of water hyacinth in the rivers or backwaters which make it tough to paddle. This is why, we have zeroed in on the Madhurapuram bridge in Angamaly, where the waters are cleaner and less shallow,” says Arun.

The best time to kayak is the sunrise or the sunset. “We mainly recommend the 5.30 am ride, because the weather is perfect at that time. Even the evenings are perfect,” said Arun.

To spice up the initiative, ‘Learn to Paddle’ has a special package. “We recommend those who want to spend their special day -- whether it be a birthday or an anniversary, to try out this adventurous sport. They can book early with us where we chalk out an hour for them. We have also included a photo and video package, so people can remember their anniversary in a special way,” Arun added.

Inflatable kayak

The ‘Learn to Paddle’ group makes use of the inflatable kayak, instead of the rigid kayak which is available in beaches like Cherai. “The inflatable kayak is perfect for clear waters under the Madhurapuram bridge, unlike in Cherai where the presence of a solid rock-like substance in the water makes it difficult to paddle using an inflatable kayak,” he said.



Peddle and Paddle Club

The Club has been formed by a group of cycling and kayaking enthusiasts. “We believe that these two activities are the perfect sports to keep your body fit. While cycling is perfect for the lower torso, kayaking is good for the upper torso, which is what we are trying to promote,” Arun added.

More details contact: 9448844676