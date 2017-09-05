KOCHI: There are many forms of creative expression. The Kochi-based artist Sinoj Choran has used newspaper prints and paint to convey his creativity at the ‘Visions:Vol. 3’ in the Indriyam Art Gallery at Mattancherry. His wife, Dhanya M C, who is also exhibiting her work at the gallery, has tried out another medium -- railway tickets which she had collected during her journeys.

It was Sinoj’s upbringing in a village and his later life in the city which helped him find a contrast between the two.

Dhanya M C

“As an artist, I have been researching ways in which art can be applied to the everyday socio/political life. I think every art if it’s relevant, is political. For me, art is the interpretation of things happening in our society,” said Sinoj.His painting titled ‘The Holy way Fascism enter in!’ is painted in brown and white, with the images of cows, and hogs along with those of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi. “ I have used the images from popular culture to parody contemporary socio-political reality,” he said.

In contemporary times, the medium is considered as the most prominent part of image generation. “The visual media and newspapers are helping me collect the images of contemporary issues. There are many issues across the world and most people think these don’t affect them,” said Sinoj. Through his works, he has tried to criticise the degeneracy and imbalance in life.

Dhanya’s works, ‘The Saga of Neo diaspora 1’ and ‘The Saga of Neo diaspora 2 ‘ painted in brown and white, with a patch of colours in green, red, and blue, inside a convex shape, in the middle portrays ‘development’. It has always been the new age man’s ultimate dream.

“The first part talks about the saga of ‘development’ and ‘greed’, while in the other side, I have discussed poverty and illness. I try to make sense of this paradox in my works,” says Dhanya.

Quiz her on why railway tickets have a place in her art, she says that for people who always migrate, a train is a prime choice.

“Nobody bothers about religion, caste, colour, gender, and race while travelling. People only wish to find a better alternative,” said the artist, who consciously uses ‘Indian Railway tickets’ as a medium for her work.

Both Sinoj and Dhanya have conducted exhibitions in Kerala, as well as in New Delhi and Gujarat. The duo has won awards given by the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi. The exhibition displaying the works of eight talented artists will conclude on September 14.