KOCHI: Surrrounded by the Arabian Sea and the backwaters, Vypeen, is all set to become the tourism hot spot of Ernakulam district. Some prestigious projects, including an oceanarium, which are on the anvil, promise to carve out a place for the island on the tourism map. Some of the projects have been already implemented while others are in the pipeline.S Sarma MLA said the government had proposed to develop the Vypeen-Munampam stretch into a top tourist destination. “The government has already approved several tourism projects that are to come up on this stretch,” the MLA said while inaugurating the renovated fish farm and aqua tourism centre at Njarackkal, recently.

An aerial view of the Vypeen Islands  Albin Mathew

Mangroves Park-cum-knowledge centre

Of the new projects proposed recently, the Mangroves Park-cum-knowledge centre at Malippuram and the renovated aqua tourism centre at Njarackkal are open to visitors now.

The Mangrove Park at Malippuram has been set up with an aim to create awareness among people about the environmental importance of these trees. Despite organising various programmes to highlight the importance of mangroves for the coastal ecosystem, many remain ignorant.

The Mangroves Park-cum-Knowledge Centre is being projected as the first of its kind in the state. The project was implemented by the Social Forestry, Department of Forest and Wildlife on the land provided by Matsyafed.

“There are mangroves parks in Kannur and Kadalundy, but what makes the one at Malippuram different is that it is not just a hang out place. It actually imparts knowledge to the visitors about these fascinating trees. The centre will prove to be a library of sorts for those, especially the students, who want to learn more about mangroves,” said Martin Lowell, Assistant Conservator of Department of Forest.

The centre provides information on various types of mangroves, species of birds and fish found in these forests. It also provides information about the different types of mangroves found in Kerala. Visitors can appreciate nature’s marvel up and close by meandering among the trees. Amenities such as benches and walkways too have been provided. The centre also has four bridges, statues of birds and animals.

Even though the center has been opened to visitors, infrastructure like roads need to be developed. “We hope the government will soon initiate steps to repair the road that leads to the park,” Lowel said.

The mangrove park was set up with the financial assistance of the Petronet LNG Limited, which

operates the LNG plant at Puthuvypeen.

Aqua Tourism

centre Njarakkal

The Njarakkal Aqua Tourism project by Matsyafed is located at 15 kilometers from Kochi. It has four culture ponds along with three nurseries.

Attractions

Visitors can relax on hammocks, swings or benches on the bunds under the shady coconut trees. Fishing is permitted and boating is another plus.

Upcoming projects

Beach corridor- A project to link nine major beaches along the stretch from Vypeen to Munampam.

Oceanarium

First Oceanarium project proposed in the country. Delayed due to technical problems. Tenders are likely to be invited in October. The Oceanarium offers a unique underwater experience. It will have an aquarium alley, deep sea tunnel, polar pavilion, shark tank, and touch tank, besides other entertainment facilities.

Major attractions at Malippuram

Fishing and Angling

Local Cuisine

Pedal Boats/Row boats

Chappa Beach

Mangrove Vegetation

Visiting Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Entrance Fee: Adults- Rs 150, Children – Rs 100