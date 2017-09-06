KOCHI: A merchant ship crew member who suffered chest pain was evacuated to a Kochi hospital by the Indian Coast Guard on Monday. Turkish national Mehmet Sari Sahin, 39, a crew of MV Yasa Unity was admitted to a private hospital. The Coast Guard headquarters deployed C-421 along with a medical team for evacuation.

The district headquarters of the Coast Guard received the information about the medical emergency onboard and a request for medical evacuation at about 8:30 pm on Sunday. On receiving the alert, the vessel was directed to head towards Kochi and advised to identify a local agent at Kochi for coordinating further formalities. The medical evacuation was carried out off Kochi in the early hours of Monday after immigration custom checks.