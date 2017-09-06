KOCHI: Prominent figures from the film industry, including K B Ganesh Kumar MLA, visited actor Dileep, an accused in the actress abduction case, at the Aluva Sub Jail on Tuesday.Script writer Benny P Nayarambalam, actor Sudheer, film producers Antony Perumbavur, Bijoy Chandran and Arun Khosh, also visited the actor at the jail on Tuesday. Actors Jayaram, Harisree Asokan and Kalabhavan Shajon and director Renjith had visited Dileep at the jail recently.

The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate court had on Saturday granted permission to Dileep to perform the obsequies on the death anniversary of his father Padmanabha Pillai on Wednesday. “There is no point in isolating Dileep as he has not been found guilty by the court,” Ganesh Kumar told reporters outside the sub-jail. He also urged the film fraternity to support Dileep in his ordeal.

“Dileep is my close friend and I am here to meet my friend. I don’t know any details of the ongoing police investigation and I cannot say whether it on the right track or not. The Chief Minister should intervene if the probe is not being conducted properly,” he said. The other persons who visited Dileep refused to comment on the matter.

Spl security arrangments for Dileep’s release

There were reports Dileep will be released from jail around 7 am for performing his father’s rites. The cops said he will first visit his residence in Aluva where the rituals will begin. Later, he will proceed to Aluva Manappuram to complete the rituals. He will return to jail by around 11 am. The court has ordered the jail superintendent to make the necessary arrangements.

It also directed Dileep not to use mobile phones while outside the jail or to misuse the permission in any manner. The police have arranged tight security at the residence and Aluva Manappuram to prevent any untoward incident. Police officers from the Aluva SP office said police personnel from armed battalion will be deployed in the area. “The area will be under the surveillance of the police,” an officer said.