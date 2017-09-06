KOCHI: The Tourism Department is all set to implement a project that will see the renovation of the Children’s Park near Marine Drive. The department is holding discussions with the District Administration regarding the proposal.Tourism Joint Director P G Sivan said a proposal has been submitted to the District Administration. A fund of Rs 5 crore will be needed for the renovation work. “We have held discussions with the District Administration. The Tourism Department will fund the renovation works on the condition that it will be given a share of the revenue generated by the park. An agreement in this regard has to be reached. We are looking forward to developing the park as a big tourist attraction in Kochi. Amenities for tourists will also be arranged in the park,” he said.

At present, several facilities in the park are lying defunct due lack of funds. The open auditorium at the park has been hosting several programmes. According to officials, facilities like go-karting, sky cycling, bumper car ride, boat riding, shooting range, archery, roller skating hockey, rope climbing and an elevated gallery will be developed as part of the renovation project.In 2016, a committee under the leadership of Hibi Eden MLA had been formed to obtain funds from the Tourism Department and also ask them to take up the execution of the renovation work of the Children’s Park. S Gopakumar, an architect had presented a project report.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department has also come up with a proposal to renovate Sree Krishna Temple at Elamkunapuzha. The proposal has been submitted to the state government. The department has sought Rs 88 lakh for the project. Discussions are underway regarding the project. The department has decided to speed up 14 projects which have been pending for the past one year.