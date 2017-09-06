KOCHI: The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) supplied around 6,000 tonnes of vegetables this Onam season, Horticorp chairman Vinayan said here on Tuesday. Apart from ensuring supply of quality vegetables, the intervention of Horticorp helped prevent price hike during the season, he said.“The Horticorp supplied a total of 6,000 tonnes of vegetables to 4,571 stalls across the state. Of the total vegetable sales amounting to Rs 20 crore, Horticorp’s share was Rs 11.6 crore.

This is a new record. All the 650 vegetable shops owned by Horicorp witnessed heavy rush during the season. I am thankful to Horticrop brand ambassador Manju Warrier and employees of Horticorp, Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council and Agriculture Department for this achievement,” he said.



Vinayan said the Horticorp had procured more than 1,000 tonnes of vegetables directly from farmers in Munnar, Vattavada, and Kanthalloor. “The farmers were paid Rs 1.5 crore for the supply. Schemes like ‘Onathinu oru muram pachakkari’ initiated by the state government will help the state attain self-sufficiency in vegetable production,” he said.



The Horticorp will soon launch a programme to buy vegetables from residents, who cultivate vegetables in large/small scales. “They will be given fair price for the vegetables and we believe the move will prompt more people to venture into vegetable cultivation,” he said. It also plans to buy vegetables from farmers in other states who are into responsible farming.