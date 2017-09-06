KOCHI: Get ready for some action in misty Munnar as Royal Enfield has announced a three-day long Onam ride for bullet lovers. Combining the spirit of motorcycling with exploration, adventure and camaraderie, Royal Enfield will hold a ride from September 8 to 10, with close to 150 riders starting from various parts of the state, finally assembling at Munnar.

According to the organizers, the participants will have another opportunity to spend a weekend doing what they love most - riding out of the cramped cities to beautiful scenic destinations through challenging yet fun terrains. The Onam ride will commence from three main points in the state--- Kanhangand – North Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram – South Kerala and Kochi airport – Central Kerala.

The purpose of this activity is to bring together loyal Royal Enfield enthusiasts in the region and share the essence of community riding. The activity has been planned far from the city in the beautiful hills of Munnar, to give the riders an extra bit of thrill, excitement, and rejuvenation from riding on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Royal Enfield has pioneered leisure motorcycling in India with rides such as Tour of Nepal, Tour of Bhutan, Tour of Rajasthan, the recently announced Tour of Uttarakhand, and the coveted Himalayan Odyssey. It has nudged many customers to ride more and ride pure.