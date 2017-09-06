KOCHI: Some of our memories of Onam include a pandanus (screwpine) basket which was used to collect thumba and chethi flowers for the traditional Athapookkalam. But, with the advent of plastic products, the naturally-made baskets have taken a backseat. But there is good news. 73-year old Indira Madhavan, an artisan from Tripreyar, is reviving this art by conducting workshops for children at schools.

On a recent visit to Kochi, Indira admits that she loves to make floral baskets for children and is glad there are youngsters who are showing interest.

“Children come to my house all the time to learn how to weave baskets, pots and mats using these natural leaves and I show them how to do it. I want to keep this craft alive. It is their passion to learn that drives me,” says Indira, who started making floral baskets since she was ten years old. However, there are not many in her generation who are doing the traditional weaving. “The main reason is that the demand for these products has dwindled over the years. Nobody wants to buy such products from traditional artisans because they have many other choices now. But, I have a huge responsibility in keeping this craft alive, at least for the sake of the future generations,” she said.

Another reason why naturally weaved baskets and mats don’t have a market is the lesser availability of natural leaves. “It has become difficult to spot the screwpine leaves these days. This is why I opt now to make baskets using coconut leaves. In the past, these leaves were available in the market so artisans like us did not have a difficult time in making the products,” she said.

In a sitting, Indira makes four to five coconut leaf products. This Onam, she has made over 12 baskets. “The children asked me to do so,” she said. According to her son, Jayan, who is a photographer, Indira has so far never sold the products she has made. “Most of them adorn the different rooms in the house while the others are given off to the children,” he said.