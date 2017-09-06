KOCHI: The Nedumbassery airport witnessed high drama on Tuesday after an Air India Express veered off the taxiway and slid into a nearby drain. Although the Boeing 737-800 landed safely, the passengers panicked owing to the severe jerks when it landed in the drain.The aircraft was immediately surrounded by emergency fire and rescue vehicles as part of standard security protocol measures. The airport officers said the plane, which arrived from Abu Dhabi around 2.40 am on Tuesday, was taxiing to the apron when it veered off the taxiway.

There was heavy rain before the landing of the aircraft and visibility was relatively low when the incident occurred. Those who flocked at the airport to travel to various destinations were worried as they thought the mishap would interrupt services, said V S Sudheer, a person who had come to see off his brother.

Luckily, the incident did not cause disruption in services as the mishap at a distance from the runway. The passengers who safely disembarked were shifted to the terminal and the airline officers promised them that their baggage would be ferried to them without delay. The aircraft positioned on the stormwater drain adjacent to the taxiway was attended by the members of the disabled aircraft recovery team (DART) of the Cochin International Airport as part of recovering it from the drain pit.

The tyre of the AI Express flight that got stuck in a drain at the airport

drain at the airport | express



It was the third such instance at the Kochi airport in the recent past. In 2015 February, an Air India flight bound for Sharjah from Delhi (AI 467) with 138 passengers on-board suffered a tyre burst while landing at the airport. In another incident, seven people were injured when a Gulf Air aircraft with 137 passengers and six crew members on board shot off the runway and got stuck in the slush in 2011.



Following the two incidents, the airport authorities set up a full-fledged trained wing of the disabled aircraft recovery team (DART) with sophisticated gadgets imported from the Netherlands and Germany to improve the aircraft recovery procedure in case of any eventuality at the airport.And it was a testing time for the members of the DART on Tuesday as they began to lift the aircraft by midnight with the newly inducted Rs 7.5-crore worth equipment, including a complete set of de-bogging kit and ground reinforcement system.

