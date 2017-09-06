KOCHI: Friday is World Physical Therapy Day and an opportunity for physical therapists across the globe to raise awareness about the crucial contribution of the profession in keeping people mobile and independent. The overarching theme of the day is movement for health. This year, the suggested message is “Physical activity for life”, highlighting the important role that physical therapists play in healthy ageing.

Recently, one of my younger cousins asked me a question “Why did you become a physiotherapist?”and I replied “Because I like it.” That question took me back six years ago when I first thought of this as a possible profession. It was the time after the Class XII Board Exams when I was faced with the dilemma of figuring out what I should study. While I was considering my options, a friend suggested physiotherapy. Like most people I assumed what was involved was some sort of massage that cured people of ache and pains. Coincidently, a couple of weeks later, I accompanied one of my relatives who was taking her son for a physiotherapy session. What I saw simultaneously fascinated and inspired me. This was a real eye-opener since in the space of 45 minutes I saw the main aspects of what makes physiotherapy such a exciting career. The skill of the physiotherapist in understanding the need of the patient, treating him gently and at the same time firmly and the relief on the mother’s face at the progress being made. Above all I was struck by the complete commitment and involvement of the physiotherapist.

Paediatric Physiotherapy

Working with children is exciting, challenging and enriching. Physiotherapists entering this field of paediatrics will need to be prepared to adapt to the techniques that they have learned in relationship to adults to the ever-changing needs of the growing child. The physiotherapist will inevitably work within the context of the child and his family and have an opportunity to work with the child in a range of situations extending into home, preschool groups, education and leisure activities.

To work effectively and efficiently the paediatric physiotherapist must in addition to his physiotherapy skills, have a clear understanding of the development process of childhood, primitive reflex patterns and paediatric illness and disability.

The treatment environment

It is important that patients feel comfortable and reassured by their surroundings during treatment. For children this is of enormous importance. For the pre-school child, the size and furnishing of rooms should be as homely as possible. Toys and games for children of varying ages should be available both for reward and distraction as well as to facilitate paediatric physiotherapy treatment.



Paediatric physiotherapy techniques for older children

From the age of seven, children’s awareness of their own bodies have matured enough to enable them to co-operate more actively in their paediatric physiotherapy treatment. They have sufficient body and spatial awareness to be able to carry out simply explained exercises and activities.

The therapist should plan a number of short activities lasting five to ten minutes. She could allow time for play as a reward between or after therapeutic activities. She should always explain to the child what is expected of him. Parents who are not present during the paediatric physiotherapy treatment need to be kept informed about their child’s treatment, his progress and any treatment that should be continued at home.

The use of equipment and appliances

During the early months, many babies use a fully supporting chair or bouncing cradle seat. Some of these are designed for use as a car seat and indoor chair and are recommended from birth.

They give total support at a reclined angle in order to protect the infant’s spine from damage. A little later, a less supporting seat may be introduced at a more upright angle. If plastic baby chairs do not offer enough support, consider using a car seat with added foam cushions. It is sometimes easier to provide support from the upholstered surface of a car seat than using vinyl or plastic which tends to be slippery.

High chairs and feeder chairs enable the child that is establishing sitting balance to be safely seated for meal times and play. As the child’s sitting ability increases the support given can be reduced by the gradual removal of the cushions.

Bhavana is a senior physiotherapist

Prayatna Centre for Child Development, Palarivattom