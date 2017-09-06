KOCHI: The re-auction of toddy shops in Ernakulam district for the year 2017-18 will be held on September 15 at 10 am at Ernakualm District Administration Headquarters. The toddy shops which failed to get any takers in the earlier auction will go under the hammer. These include group I,II,IV,VI,VII,IX and VI in Ernakulam range; II, IV, III and IV toddy shops in Tripunithura; II,IV in Aluva group; No: VI in Muvattupuzha Group and VIII in Piravom group.

Those who want to attend the auction should be present along with necessary identification documents by 9 am at the Collectorate on September 15. They should remit the entrance fee at the counter and should obtain a photo identity card, signed and issued by Revenue officials. Those who do not have identity cards will not be allowed to enter the hall. They should also draw a DD in favour of Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner for the amount which includes the rental and one month’s wages for the workers.