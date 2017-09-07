KOCHI: With barely a month left for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup kick-off here, nodal officer A P M Mohammed Hanish and District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla on Wednesday visited the venues on Wednesday to take stock of the progress made in the preparatory work. It has been decided to complete the preparatory works at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, the main venue, and the practice grounds for Under-17 World Cup by September 15.The beautification of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, which is the main venue for the World Cup matches, its painting works and the modification of the ring road near the stadium are progressing at a rapid pace, said Hanish.



After taking stock of the ongoing preparations, both Hanish and Safeerulla expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in the pavilion renovation work at the Maharaja’s College Ground so far.“The work at Maharaja’s Ground is in its final stages. The work of the gate is also progressing. Instructions were also given to complete the renovation of Panampilly Nagar GHSS Ground and basketball court at the earliest. The parking yard and lighting arrangements will be completed by September 15,” said Hanish.



The nodal officer and the Collector also visited the Fort Kochi Parade Ground and Veli Ground. They also took stock of the progress made in the renovation works at K J Harshal Rd and the stretch between Pappangamukku and Parade Ground .

Brazil v Spain duel to provide glamour quotient

Kochi will host a total of eight matches - five Group D games, a Group C match and two knockout games including a quarter-final. Group D features North Korea, Brazil, Niger, and Spain while Germany from Group C will also play a group match here. However, the most exciting contest will be between Brazil and Spain - the powerhouses of world football - on October 7.

Kochi is one of the six host cities apart from New Delhi, Margao, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Kolkata for the 17th edition of the football tournament. The organisers had earlier come under the scanner after the FIFA inspection team raised concerns over the way preparatory works were being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is the main venue, and the four training venues. However, the work gathered pace after the state government and the local bodies intervened in the matter. The pre-quarters will be played on October 18, while the quarter-final will be held on October 22.