KOCHI: Planning an adventurous ride this Onam vacation? You don't have to travel long or far. Just traverse the 3.8-km long Thammanam-Pullepady road in the heart of Kochi city and you will definitely get the feel of an off-road adventure.Such is the poor condition of the road which sees regular movement of vehicles, especially when there is bumper-to-bumper traffic at Banerji Road during peak hours. Residents living on both sides of the stretch are aggrieved at the authorities' apathy, as the tarring done on the road has separated completely and potholes almost a metre deep have formed across the stretch, endangering the lives of commuters, especially those riding two-wheelers.



“It has been almost two years since the road was repaired. A number of two-wheeler riders suffer injury daily after their vehicles fall into the potholes. Several cars also get damaged after their lower portion hits the road. Though we protested against the pathetic condition of the road on several occasion by blocking traffic, the authorities have not done anything,” said Krishnakumar, a retail shop owner at Thammanam Junction.



During peak hours, motorists prefer the stretch to the congested Banerji Road for reaching MG Road, Marine Drive and High Court. With the FIFA U-17 World Cup and ISL scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium from October to December, the road stretch would be used to divert traffic for easing vehicle movement in other parts of the city. Once the construction of the Vyttila flyover commences, the Thammanam-Pullepady stretch will be regularly used by commuters to reach MG Road and Kaloor from Vyttila.



On the issue, P T Thomas MLA said while a fund of `1 crore has been allocated for repairing the road, there is confusion between the government and Kochi Corporation in carrying out the construction work.

Dileep Kumar, who is spearheading the Thammanam-Pullepady Road Samrakshana Samithi, squarely blamed the official apathy for the current state of the road. “Though the Thammanam-Pullepady stretch is a prime route which connects main roads and locations in the city, authorities have not taken any step to widen it,” Kumar said.



“Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran recently directed the Kochi Corporation to get the road repaired. But we have no hope the Corporation can do it. For road widening, the government has allocated `100 crore. But, land acquisition is yet to be completed, even though people here are ready to provide land at the right price. The authorities' indifference has slowed the acquisition process. Traffic would ease to a large extent if authorities take over the land directly connecting MG Road-Chittoor Road and C P Ummer Road,” he said.



Last month, District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla had ordered PWD to fully and partially restore 36 road stretches, including the Thammanam-Pullepady road, in the district.

Of the 36 roads, 20 were owned by the Kochi Corporation, 14 by PWD and two by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.