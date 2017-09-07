THRISSUR: Come Onam and the city becomes the cynosure of all eyes when people donning tiger masks and sporting the painted stripes of the big cat go footloose during 'Pulikali' (Tiger dance). Over the past several years, there has been a huge turnout. However, this time, the roar of 'tigers' has been reduced to a whimper. Withdrawal of several teams from the event citing fund crunch has dampened the festival mood.

Only six teams, including the Kanattukara Pulikali Sangam, Ayyanthol Desam Pulikali Coordination Committee, Kotturam Desam, Vadakkae Angadi Desam, Naykanal Pulikali Samajam and Viyoor Centre, will be taking part in the festival this time compared to as many as 18 teams in the past. Even the award-winning teams have decided to stay away although the Thrissur Corporation and the Tourism Department have increased the financial assistance to each team from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh.



Jose, a member of the Santos Club in Kokkala which won the prize for the best performance in 'Pulikali' last year, said they wouldn't be joining. "It is never easy to carry out 'Pulikali' as in the past," he told Express. "There is a heavy burden on the committee, as every year they need to generate about Rs 12 lakh. In the past, people participated to enjoy the festival and they were not keen on getting remuneration. Now, to find a participant and dress him up has become a huge financial liability." Roshan, secretary of the Patraikal Wariyar Lane, said they could not raise funds to participate in the event this year. "The main problem has been raising funds and mobilising people. Unlike in the past few years, there are not many sponsors. Raising funds is a challenge. However, by next year we are expecting to participate," he said.



When it comes to expenses, one has to spend around Rs 15,000 for a good artist. There are 35 to 45 artists taking part in the event, said T R Hariharan of Nayakanal Pulikali Sangam. "Then there are other expenses. About 300 people work in a team and this incurs a huge expenditure and it increases every year." Hariharan said they received sponsors last year. But this year they are struggling to raise money. "Pulikali has become an integral part of the festival and is associated only with Thrissur. But if the festival has to be maintained and taken forward, more financial support will be required in the coming days," he said.



Thankachan, who has been participating in the event for the past six years, will not be donning the costume this year. The reason? His team has backed out due to financial problems. "It requires dedication on the part of the artist, as they have to start the preparation a day before the event. They get ready only after undergoing several hours of makeup. Many are demanding a huge amount. Besides, the other expenses have actually taken the fizz out of the festival. It has somewhat become a competition and commercial interests have crept in. Even though a small financial support has come from the Corporation and the Tourism Department, it is insufficient," he said. The only glimmer of hope is the entry of more women participants in the event. For the first time, four women took part in 'Pulikali' last year. Now, 12 'tigresses' will flaunt their stripes through the city streets this year.