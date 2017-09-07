KOCHI: Commuters frequently relying on boat services to reach Kochi city can breathe easy.

For the old and rusty boats plying on district's waterways will soon be be replaced by glass reinforced plastic (GRP) catamarans. The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) will replace its existing fleet with the catamarans in phases spread over a year.An officer with SWTD (Ernakulam region) said the tender process for acquiring the new boats has been completed. "The new boats will replace existing boats in different phases over a year. The new boats will be operated on existing routes – Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Vypeen, Varapuzha and Mulavukad,” the officer said.



The boat route connecting Ernakulam and Fort Kochi is one of the busiest with over 1,000 passengers using the boat services per day, say officers. Currently, there are eight boats operating from Ernakulam. However, the trips have been marred with accidents in the past.

In 2015, the ferry service connecting Fort Kochi and Vypeen collided with fishing boats. Seven people lost their lives in the accident.



The police report filed following the mishap had warned the government on the sorry conditions of the boats and had recommended they be replaced with modern boats.

Meanwhile, the new boats will also bring relief to SWTD. The officer said no new boats were allocated to the Ernakulam region for the past five years and constant maintenance works on the old boats led to disruption of services which affected commuters.



“The existing boats are not suited to operate in Kochi. The boats' hull rusts in a short duration and the boats need frequent repair. In contrast, GRP boats are rust-resistant, can carry as many as 110 passengers and are faster than existing boats with a top speed of 10 knots (18.5 km/hr,” the officer said.

SWTD is already operating the country's first 2.5-km solar ferry on the Vaikom-Tavanakkadavu route.

The government is looking to add more solar-powered boats under SWTD and officers said tender procedure for procuring more boats will be initiated soon.