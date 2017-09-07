KOCHI: 'Vaduthalotsavam', the Onam celebrations organised by Don Bosco Youth Centre, Vaduthala, will conclude on Sunday. A cultural rally, tug of war, fancy dress and floral carpet design competitions were held as part of the fete. On September 10, a joint meeting of the members of Don Bosco Centre will be held at 10.30 am.



Following the meeting, the members will distribute Onam kits to a select few belonging to the BPL sections. Fr Josh Kanjoopparambil is the director of 'Vaduthalotsavam' and Santi Sankurikkal Samson the general convener while Prakashiya is the publicity convener.