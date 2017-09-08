KOCHI: Do you often worry about finding a vehicle which will take you to your destination safely? Or do you find yourself adjusting to the demand made by the drivers? Here’s a solution. VehicleST, a startup, is helping customers choose cost-effective rides without getting into a tussle with the driver. The app which has already been launched in- Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram- is finding a lot of takers.

The founder Alvin George, CEO and founder of VehicleST says the app was born out of a need for such a system. “ When I went abroad, I found it difficult to hire vehicles at afforable rates as the drivers were fixing up the amount as per their wish. This is why, I decided to introduce this app, where people can make a bidding according to their choice,” said Alvin . The startup is created with the intention to help customers in finding a safe and secure mode of travel and transport through a GPS-enabled vehicle tracking and monitoring system and with the effective use of the Internet and mobile technology. “ We have a policy where customers have the privilege to choose their ride.

There is no surge and customers get multiple rates as many people do the bidding,” said Alvin. Even the bidding is controlled wherein the rates cannot go beyond the government rates. If any driver bids at a rate higher than the government rate, he is marked negatively and won’t get rides, he said.VehicleST also ensures safe and cashless travel. For the safety of the customers, emergency alert has been installed where they can add two emergency contacts.

A panic button present in the app helps the customer to contact the nearest fire station, police and ambulance service with the help of the link. Panic button embedded special alert-cum-security features for children and women is one of their special features. “Everything is cashless and money can be paid using Wallet, QR code and even through swiping machines” said Alvin. Apart from these facilities, the system is installed in such a way that the vehicle is under complete surveillance.



It has been been a month since VehicleST was launched in Kochi. “ As of now, only autorickshaws and taxis are available through this app but by September 15, it will be available even in buses,” said Alvin. There is a vehicle to vehicle communication which helps in tracking traffic jams in the city.

The startup company is incubated by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, which is functioning at KSIDC Startup Zone in Angamaly. With VehicleST gaining popularity in other cities such as Coimbatore and Bangalore, their new mission is to create a route map smart information device where it can be decided which route can be taken for mobility.