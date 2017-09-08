KOCHI: Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara has invited applications for various courses offered free of cost under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NULM). Those who have passed Class X can apply for web designing and publishing courses while those passed Class VIII and completed 14 years can apply for electrician domestic course or electronics technician course.

Applicants should belong to a family which holds a BPL ration card. Others should produce an annual income certificate of `50,000 issued by the village officer. Applicants should be the residents under the jurisdiction of the Kochi Corporation or municipalities in the district. Free accommodation will be provided to deserving candidates. Classes will be held at Model Finishing School functioning at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex and the IHRD Regional Centre near the Government Higher Secondary School Edappally.



The same courses are available at IHRD’s Model Finishing School. Residents of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, district, and municipalities in Thiruvananthapuram can apply. Interested candidates should appear at Model Finishing School, Kaloor before September 15.