KOCHI: The City Task Force constituted to curb illegal activities in Kochi busted a bike lifting gang on Friday. The arrested were Muhammad Suhaib, 18, of Perinthalmanna, Yunus, 20, of Palakkad, Shihab, 20, of Mattancherry and Siyad, 18, of Malappuram.



The police team intercepted Shihab and Yunus while checking vehicles at Lissie junction. During the checking, it was found that duo was riding a bike without any documents. On further questioning, the duo confessed they are a part of a gang involved in stealing bikes from various part of the state. Following this the police arrested other members of the gang as well.



The police recovered two bikes stolen from Gandhi Nagar and Nilambur. The biikes were recovered from a place in Kochi and Perinthalmanna. Police said, the accused persons had made attempts to sell off the stolen bikes. But when their attempts failed, they tried to sell the bikes to scrap dealers.