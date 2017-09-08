KOCHI: Those who are passionate about vintage cars will get an opportunity to see and ride a wide range of automobiles at the Heritage Motor show which will be held at Rajendra Maidan on Saturday and Sunday. The auto show is being organised by Cochin Vintage Club, which is an exclusive club of like-minded vintage automobile enthusiasts in Kerala.

50 classic vintage cars (Fiat Tippo 1919,Chevrolet 1929, Ford A 1928, Dodge Kingsway 1956, Fiat Topolino 1954 etc..) and 40 vintage bikes & scooters (Fantabulus 1966, Triump 1948, BSA 1951, Matchless 1954, Ajs 1955, Aeriel 1956, Lambretta 1951 etc…) will be showcased during the event. The show will also comprise of various competitions and cultural events.



“It show is being organised to create awareness about the necessity to preserve the heritage of the country and to educate the young about the evolution of the automobile industry,” said the organisers. The show’s attractions include vintage car and bike ride, food stalls, photo exhibitions, Miniature vintage cars and bikes, vintage automobile parts and accessories, vintage brochures, books, owner’s manuals, vintage RC books and driving badges. “Since its inception, CVC has conducted auto shows and vintage car rallies besides associating with various government organisations for events such as road safety week, antidrug campaign and so on,” said the organisers.