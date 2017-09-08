KOCHI: The very first Kickstarter project that I ever backed — the one that made me sign up for a crowdfunding platform I had no previous experience with and then pledge a not-insignificant sum of money for a game that didn’t fully exist at the time — was for a sequel to Jagged Alliance 2. Ultimately, I found that game disappointing when it released but it wasn’t a complete waste, because I just played Jagged Alliance 2 again and appreciated it even more.In Jagged Alliance 2, you take command of a group of mercenaries who’ve been hired to stage a coup. The fictional country of Arulco is struggling under the yoke of a ruthless regime led by the usurping Queen Deidranna, and it’s your job to free Arulco’s people and bring the tyrant down.



There are so, so many things that make Jagged Alliance 2 great and I simply don’t have the room to write about all of them, so I’m just going to describe the ones that have stuck with me all these years.

When your team of hired guns lands in the northern town of Omerta to begin your revolutionary campaign, life is tough. The enemy forces you encounter always outnumber you, outgun you and they usually manage to out-shoot you too. In those early encounters, before your mercs get more experienced and get better equipment, survival (let alone victory) is not only not guaranteed — it requires genuine skill and careful planning. But you can’t take too much time either, because your mercenaries’ contracts will run out before you can afford to pay them to stay awhile longer and finish the job. It’s rough, early on, but as you forge ahead and liberate some of Arulco’s towns and cities, you can feel the tide beginning to turn your way.



Now, I’ve never experienced what it’s like to bring down a despotic regime through guerrilla tactics, but Jagged Alliance 2 genuinely feels right. You’ll go from expensive no-hopers with peashooters who couldn’t hit a barn from twenty feet, to an all-conquering team that’s some sort of cross between GI Joe and the Avengers. There’s a natural flow in this game, which doesn’t automatically make things easier for you — you just feel more capable and, when you feel that tide start to turn, you’ll know it’s down to you.

At the beginning of this game, you’re prompted to create an avatar — a merc that is you. What follows is one of the most ingenious — and hilarious — character creators I’ve ever seen, because you find out what sort of mercenary you are (what your skills are, in other words) by...answering a multiple-choice quiz on a fictional website. The questions and answers are laugh-out-loud funny and make for a genuinely memorable introduction to the game.



The laughs don’t end there, however. The game’s premise is grim, and it doesn’t shy away from some of the harsher realities it must necessarily deal with; but it doesn’t make the game all about that, either. Apart from the many interesting characters you’ll encounter in Arulco, your group of mercenaries is itself a source of some excellent writing. You see, your mercs will talk. They’ll pull each other’s leg, they’ll disagree with each other (and with your tactical decisions) and, in some cases, they’ll have had a personal history with each other that can affect their behaviour during the game. There is just so much personality in this game; the writers really had fun doing this one and, believe me, it shows.

If it wasn’t already clear, you should absolutely play this game!