KOCHI: Anu Theeran’s terracotta home accessories makes you feel cozy the minute you step at their stall. The engineer-turned industrial designer whose work is going to be featured at Flea.k, Kochi’s own flea market has presented a wide array of decor items in different sizes and shapes. The founder of Little Goldfish, a studio located in Thrissur says she chose the terracota medium since it is a material many have forgotten. “I wanted to bring the material back with some value additions. The forms speak about our surroundings and what I see as an artist. Each hand-designed product is finished in ceramic paint before being fired so that the colour doesn’t fade over time’,” she said.

Plunging into the profession

Anu says she found her calling in arts after Class XII after which she pursued a course at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). “ After that, I pursued leather designing and specialised in products like leather bags and shoes. Then, I worked for two years as product developer at Rabia leather industries, Chennai for a brand called Coach.

I thought of higher studies and applied at NID, Ahmedabad (National Institute of Design).There, I did my masters in industrial designing specialising in glass and ceramics,” she said. At the studio, the artist and her team work on paintings as well. “Wall art is always a must for any interior space. We work with many mediums like acrylic , water color and oil. They too have many stories to tell you and make you think,” said.