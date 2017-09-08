KOCHI: ‘Are you ok?’ is an oft used question when we see a person looking downcast, depressed or dejected. But when was the last time we asked this question to someone close to us. The patience and willingness to lend an ear to problems faced by others could have saved the lives of many among the over 8,000 people who commit suicide in the state every year. Right at this moment while you are reading these words more, 25 times the death figures, are attempting to take their lives. But we are oblivious to the reasons why they take the extreme step. However, if one looks into individual cases, the reason behind their decision becomes apparent.The world will be observing Suicide Prevention Day tomorrow and the theme this year is- ‘Take a minute, change a life’. It’s an appeal to the community to help its members in distress.

Amit bandre



“Suicide is only a response. People do not commit suicide to die. They do so hoping for a solution,” said Rajesh Pillai, president, Befrienders India. Befrienders India is an apex body of all helplines in India and provides emotional support to the lonely, depressed and suicidal. The state has three authorised centres called Sanjeevani (Thiruvananthapuram), Maithri (Kochi) and Thanal (Kozhikode).

Kerala features in the list of states with most number of suicides. “Marital discord tops the reasons for which people commit suicide in the state,” said Rajesh who is also the director of Kochi based Maithri, a voluntary organisation working for suicide prevention. Most suicides happen in the productive age category of 22 to 40 years.



People attempt suicide when they see no way to resolve their issues. Most of them hesitate from seeking professional help due to the stigma attached to it. But those who have taken the bold step and sought professional help are today a satisfied lot. “A mother of two planned to kill herself and the children since she was feeling neglected. Fortunately, she sought our help after seeing a pamphlet we had distributed at her children’s school,” said M Vengal, director of Sanjeevani.



According to him, the trust of the distressed can be earned by lending an ear to their problems and providing solutions while protecting their privacy. Dr P N Sureshkumar, chairman of Thanal, said the number of women dialing the helpline has increased due to an increase in the use of mobile phones.

Young or Old

The recent suicides of youngsters, who used to play the online game called Blue Whale Challenge, highlight the emotional constraints felt by the young. “Young people with less social interaction seek comfort in the virtual world. Those with low self-esteem tend to get attracted to such online games,” said Dr Sureshkumar. According to Rajesh lack of proper monitoring of online activities of children is a major reason behind such incidents.



Even suicides by the elderly are also on the rise. According to Dr Sureshkumar, suicidal tendencies of people above 60 has increased. The ‘empty nest syndrome’, which is a feeling of grief and loneliness parents feel when their children leave home for the first time, is resulting in suicides. “It is the rejection, loss of money and near ones coupled with disease that create a sense of purposelessness among the elderly,” said Vengal.

Man or Women

Even though the women lead men in the number of attempts to kill themselves but when it comes to the death rates the ratio gets reversed. “In the case of women it is mostly about attracting attention to their problems,” said Dr Sureshkumar.

Where is the data?

Experts working in the field of suicide prevention were confused after the State Crime Records Bureau refused to share information on suicide deaths since 2015. Even a request using Right to Information was denied by the department. At the same time an updated information is available with the National Crime Records Bureau. However, the information on the NCRB website does not give details. “I do not understand the state’s logic in not divulging the information. For better suicide prevention strategies we need district-wise detailed information. We are planning to move the High Court,” said Dr P N Sureshkumar, chairman of Thanal.

Kerala Suicide Scenario - Quick Facts (source Maithri)

About 28 persons die in Kerala every day

The suicide rate is consistently high - almost three times the national average

About 100 suicide attempts are made every day - 25% of them are successful

More males than females kill themselves. The ratio is approximately 70:30

80% of those who die by suicide belong to the productive age group of 15-59 years

Family suicides are increasingly taking place. Relationship issues tops the reasons for suicide

Suicide Prevention Helplines

Sanjeevani, Thiruvananthapuram

0471-2533900 (1-5 pm)

Maithri, Kochi

Phone: 0484 - 2540530

E-mail: maithrihelp@gmail.com

Thanal (Suicide Prevention Centre), Kozhikode

0495- 2725555, 9447218825