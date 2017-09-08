KOCHI: Stone quarries are always in the news for the wrong reasons. Come monsoon, and deserted quarry pits turn into pools. Often, they earn the morbid reputation of becoming death traps, swallowing unfortunate victims testing the water. As many as 70 granite quarries are located in Kodanad, Koovappady and Perumbavoor areas and one third of them are lying disused, posing a threat to safety of visitors.



As the quarry pits turn into pools during the rain, norms stipulate the respective local body should ensure they are barricaded and warning boards are placed. However, such rules were not applied in the Mudakkuzha-Pettamala quarry near Koovappady where three students lost their lives.

Grieving relatives and friends pay homage to the students

at the Kalamassery Pious X church on Thursday | Express



According to local residents, the youths and students used to visit the water-filled abandoned quarries after seeing their alluring photographs on social media. It is a fact they do not take precautionary steps before entering such pools.When contacted, officers of the Mining and Geology Department tasked with authorising quarries, said they had no details regarding the quarries lying abandoned in the district.



The Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Rules stipulate in cases where the pits formed due to mining of minor minerals pose a threat to the public and if it is reported by the Local Self Government institutions or the geologist or senior geologist of the district offices or the Revenue authorities concerned, the District Collector shall make arrangements to fence the quarry. It should be done using concrete or iron pillars and iron ropes with the assistance of the Public Works Department by utilising the quarry safety fund subject to its availability, said an officer.



Earlier, the Kerala State Commission for Protectio n of Child Rights had instructed the Local Self Government Department to ensure the deserted quarries in Pettamala are properly barricaded.

The Commission had issued the instruction in the wake of increasing number of incidents in which children drowned in the pits.

Swimming lessons can avert tragedy

When an accident occurs, there is a hue and cry for constituting an inquiry panel and such, rather than considering simple remedial measures for averting the recurrence of such mishaps. The three youngsters who drowned in the quarry in Pettamala on Wednesday did not know how to swim. Many such incidents can be averted if kids are taught swimming.

"Though the Education Department had directed school authorities to encourage students to learn swimming, it was not really followed," said Saji Valassery, a swimming coach in Aluva who trains hundreds of students in the Periyar river. "In Pettamala, the mishap occurred just a few feet away from the land. In the Thattekad tragedy in which 16 kids lost their lives, the mishap happened just about 25 feet away from the shore. Students would be better equipped to save themselves if they learn swimming."

Tearful adieu to drowned students

A wave of people thronged to North Kalamassery, near Pious X Church, on Thursday to bid farewell to three students who drowned in a quarry pond at Mudakkuzha-Pettamala the other day. The cremation of the youths was held with grieving parents, relatives and well-wishers bidding a tearful adieu to the deceased. Hundreds turned up to console the family members of Vinayak, 19, of Puthiyeri Veettil, Abhijith, 19, of Mukkelil, and Sravan P S, 17, of Puthalathu Madathil Veettil.

The bodies of the three teens, who were neighbours and relatives always seen in each other's company, were brought to Pious X Church by 7.30 am and then to their residences. The mortal remains were kept at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, after post mortem. The cremation was held at the Pachalam crematorium. Law Minister A K Balan, District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla, V K Ibrahimkunju MLA and Kalamassery Municipal Chairperson Jessy Peter were among those who paid last respects at the residences of the deceased.