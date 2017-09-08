KOCHI: Six persons, including a toddler, were injured on Thursday when a speeding car ran straight into a KSRTC bus near Puthiyakavu here . Officers said the mishap occurred on the Tripunithura-Vaikom Road around 4 pm while the car was overtaking another vehicle. The car collided head-on with the bus after the bus driver had stopped the vehicle on seeing the car coming from the opposite direction at breakneck speed.



Bashyan, who was driving the car, his wife Sheela, their daughter Malupriya, grandson Adhidev, relatives Vishakh and Prathibha were injured in the accident. The condition of Adhidev is reportedly critical, according to the officers. Traffic along the Tripunithura-Vaikom Road was disrupted for over two hours following the accident.