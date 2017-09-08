KOCHI: The Njarackal police on Thursday arrested an Edavanakkad native, who runs a photo studio, on charges of storing and sharing porn content. Nizar M, 39, was arrested following a raid at his studio. The police seized at least two terabytes of porn content. The raid followed a tip-off on the accused selling porn clips to customers including minors.“The accused used to share the clips from an external hard disk where he used to store the content.



He is currently booked under the IT Act but other Sections will be invoked if it is established the accused had indeed shared the clips with children,” said an officer.Police said the accused also stored content which included morphed pictures of film actresses. “The morphed images were apparently downloaded from the Internet,” they said.

Youth held for molest bid on minor girl

The police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly attempting to molest a 10-year-old girl at his residence at Kothamangalam. Reji Rajan, a native of Nellikuzhi, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the grandmother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

As per the complaint, the accused was found allegedly in a compromising position by the grandmother, who was at the house of the accused looking for the girl after she was found missing on Monday. The police said they have recorded the statement of the child before booking the accused under relevant sections of the Pocso Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The girl was staying with her mother’s parents when the incident occurred.