KOCHI: Dileef’s early memories are of a room filled with paper and pens. He had taken to drawing from a very young age, which is probably why he turned into a professional caricature artist in his later years. The Kozhikode-born artist, who entered the Guinness World Records, for creating the largest badminton racket for a sporting company last year, is now attempting to break another record: creating the largest pen in the world.

Dileef



His attempt, he says, is a tribute to the slain writers, including Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh. “The pen has always protected the country and has been the sword against fascist voices,” said Dileef. He says the pen is also to honour Malayalee writers, such as M T Vasudevan and Kamal, who have also borne the brunt of the fascist attacks.



Dileef began research for his project over a year ago. “The pen has been made using iron, wood and plastic. I had to find the right wood for the pen, which is six-and-a-half metres long, and weighs 75 kilograms. The outer body has been made of iron, while the refill is plastic. The decorative pieces have been made using wood,” said Dileef. The pen will be kept on display, next week at the Oberon Mall, Kochi, in the presence of representatives of the Guinness Book of Records. “I hope to beat the current record which is being held by a North Indian,” he said. The outline of the pen has been designed by Ayisha.

Other records

Dileef’s caricature of Mahatma Gandhi, at 3333 square feet, at Kozhikode beach, had also entered the Guinness Book of Records. The former art teacher has also published three books of caricatures.