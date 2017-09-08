KOCHI: Trivandrum Centre for Performing Arts will hold a Western Classical concert featuring five musicians playing the concert harp solo and the concert flute accompanied by the piano in the capital.

The concert is to take place at Hilton Garden Inn Banquet Hall at 6:30 pm on Sunday. Tickets, priced at Rs 300 and Rs 200, will be available at the Hall. Reservations can be made over 9446321398.

The first half of the concert will feature the flute and piano and the concert harp and the second will feature two young celebrated prodigies who have played flute and piano in three continents, hailing from Chennai. The programme will be a mix of Baroque, classical, romantic, a bit of Jazz and some transcribed music of India.

François Dériaz (Swiss Flautist)

François Dériaz completed his basic musical training at the Geneva School of Music with AndrePepin, who was a student of Marcel Moyse, the renowned leader of French school of flute-playing. He was member of the Zurich Academic Orchestra, conducted by Raymond Meylan, a fine flautist and musicologist. Meylan introduced him to Renaissance and Baroque flutes.



However, Dériaz has a long association with Kerala, but not on musical grounds. He first came to Kerala in 1976 as chief project adviser of the Indo Swiss Project Kerala for Cattle Breeding, Fodder Production and Milk Marketing. He then associated with the Trivandrum Choristers Association, singing, conducting, proposing new music, arranging orchestral accompaniment to available instruments, including his flute. His wife hails from Thiruvananthapuram.

Fiona Hestern (England –Harpist)

Fiona Hestern is a Harpist from Cardiff, England. She learnt the harp from Clifford Lantaff, principal harpist of the BBC philharmonic in Manchester. She is a fine amateur and brought the Harp along with her to India where she has been for most part of this year. Fiona is more of a soloist and plays classical as well as adaptations of traditional South American and Indian music on the harp.

Mathew Jasper

Mathew Jasper is a final year medical student hailing from Thiruvananthapuram. He has Trinity credentials in Piano, and is making his formal debut as an accompanist as well as a soloist supported by the TCPA. Mathew will be accompanying François Dériaz as well as playing two solo pieces.

Lydian Nadaswaram

Lydian started out with the drum-set at the age of three and earned a scholarship at A R Rahman’s K M Music conservatory. He also won the best young drummer award at the South Asian Talent Contest organized by Pragyaan in 2013 aged just seven. Lydian started out on the piano at the age of nine. He was recognized by TEDxGateway as the youngest piano prodigy in India, and has also performed for TED TALKS. At age 10, he performed at the NCPA in Mumbai, the youngest pianist to be given that honour in 2016. He was a part of the SiempreNiños show, featured on the US television channel NBC in February and again in the month of March 2017, Lydian was invited by the NBC. He performed in the US again in August this year. He has performed in 3 continents so far. Besides the piano and the drums, Lydian plays a variety of instruments including Indian percussion instruments such as the Mirudangam, the tabla and the darbuka,

Amirthavarshini

Amirthavarshini is an amazing musician aged 14. She plays several musical instruments like bamboo flute, western orchestral key flute, piano and violin. She is a very good singer and versatile music composer. She is proficient in music software and harmonising. She’s the only flautist in India’s second largest western classical orchestra, Madras Musical Association (MMA) where she has also performed as a soloist in flute concertos and quartets. She has performed in many shows all over India and also in Australia and Malaysia. Sheis the elder sister of Lydian.