KOCHI: All India Bakchod (AIB), India’s most followed digital content creators and viral video experts, in association with CAT Entertainments, will conduct a draft workshop on ‘Screenwriting and story building’ at Nasscom Startup Warehouse on Infopark campus here on September 9 and 10. National award winning screen writer Satangshu Singh will be the mentor for these workshops.



CAT Entertainments is the first digital media production company in Kerala to have emerged from a startup eco-system. #CatMediaLabs was evolved out of an idea to nurture talents to next level and create a talent pool. It is a platform as well as a knowledge space for creative people and thought leaders.