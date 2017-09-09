KOCHI: International Literacy Day was celebrated on a broader canvas in the district on Friday. Apart from the inauguration of the state office for the literacy programme for migrant labourers in Perumbavoor - the largest hub of workers from other states in Kerala - the day also witnessed the release of reports on water sources in 171 wards. According to V V Mathew, Ernakulam district coordinator of Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA), reports on water sources in each of the 171 wards in the district - based on a survey conducted among 30 households each - were released at the respective wards by the panchayat members.

"The attempt is to find the water source in a community such as a pond, a well or a lake which can be revived," he said, adding the literacy day was observed as 'Water Literacy' day to make people literate on environmental issues.A KSLMA officer at Thiruvananthapuram said this year the Literacy Mission will conduct programmes at the local level in order to reach out to the maximum number of people. Accordingly, the water survey report in Perumbavoor was released by Municipal Chairperson Sathi Jayakrishnan while at Okkal panchayat, it was released by ward member Mini Sajan. At Kothamangalam, the programme was inaugurated by Chairperson Manju C J. The next step will be the release of a comprehensive report on water sources and seminars from September 15-20. The state-level report will be released on October 2.



KSLMA director P S Sreekala said the environmental literacy programme was conceived as part of the 'Haritha Keralam' project of the state government. The objective was to imbibe water literacy among the citizens such as rainwater harvesting and sustainable water management systems to ensure water security. "Once considered a water abundant state, Kerala is now facing drought year after year.

Water literacy programme, which will be an ongoing one, will help people by reviving disused ponds and wells. It will also change their attitude towards water," she said.The literacy day activities also saw the active participation of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of UC College, Aluva; MES College, Marampally; St Xavier's College for Women, Aluva and Government HSS, Piravom.