KOCHI: The history of Malayalam cinema will never be complete without mentioning the names of studios like Udaya which helped in relocating film makers to Kerala from Chennai in the late 60s. During the 80s, the film makers preferred to shoot mostly outdoors, resulting in film studios losing prominence. However, till the late 90s, film makers mainly depended on Chennai studios for post production work. The scenario changed with the setting up of Lal Media and Vismaya, helping film makers carry out post production works in Kochi.



Nowadays, most of the movies require lots of graphic support and the demand for huge floors to carry out green mat-enabled shooting is also on the rise. In order to tap the growing demand, a new facility featuring spacious shooting floors, multi-level studio and customisable chroma key composing facilities will be opened in Kochi on Saturday. The VVM Studios near the Container Road in Kalamassery will be inaugurated by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.



“The highlight of our facility is the studio floor with an area of more than 14,000 sqft which is taller than a three-storey building. It offers plenty of room for creating large sets and for working with large jibs. There are also multi-level wall mounted ramps to accommodate studio lighting,” said studio official Jenso Jose.

He said the broader plan is to develop the facility into a Malayalam Film City.

“Our plan is to facilitate movie makers with more wider options. Eloor, Pathalam, FACT areas are some of the most preferred locations in Kochi. VVM Studios will coordinate with various stakeholders, thereby helping film makers identify and shoot at the preferred areas,” he said.



According to Jenso, the studio is spread across a two-acre plot facing the Periyar River offering enough space to set up a wide range of shots. “Our immediate plans also include setting up audio and editing suits, a mini theatre for previews and villas for shooting,” he said.The studio is ideal for shooting ad films, TV serials and reality shows. “It is large enough to allow photo shoots of all types of motor vehicles and heavy equipment. There are separate makeup rooms for male and female artists and each room can accommodate four persons at a time.”Film personalities, including Joshy, Unnikrishnan B, Ranjith, Sidhique, John Paul and A K Sajan are expected to attend the inaugural function.